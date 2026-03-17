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2 comments

  1. M
    March 17, 2026 at 11:18 am

    So counter terrorism director doesn’t see immediate threat….ya probably a good move to resign….afterall Iran is only financing terrorist groups, not actually commiting acts of terror….

  2. Try This
    March 17, 2026 at 11:07 am

    Great. We need more people with backbone to stand up to Trump the Toddler.

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U.S. News

U.S. counterterrorism agency director resigns, ‘cannot’ support Iran war

By Seung Min Kim The Associated Press
Posted March 17, 2026 10:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S.-Iran war enters 3rd week with no end in sight'
U.S.-Iran war enters 3rd week with no end in sight
As the U.S. war on Iran enters its third week, civilians caught in the crosshairs continue to pay the price. The conflict has shattered the lives of those living in the Persian Gulf region and family members of fallen American troops. Candice Cole reports on the seemingly endless conflict – and the confusing messaging coming from the White House.
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Joe Kent, the director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying he “cannot in good conscience” back the Trump administration’s war in Iran.

Kent said in a letter posted on social media that Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

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Kent, a former political candidate with connections to right-wing extremists, was confirmed to his post last July on a 52-44 vote.

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As head of the National Counterterrorism Center, Kent was in charge of an agency tasked with analyzing and detecting terrorist threats.

Before entering President Donald Trump’s administration, Kent ran two unsuccessful campaigns for Congress in Washington state. He also served in the military, seeing 11 deployments as a Green Beret, followed by work at the CIA.

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