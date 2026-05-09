Carney, Obama among leaders attending Toronto global summit

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Political leaders and policy experts from around the world are gathered in Toronto for the 2026 Global Progress Action Summit.

The summit, co-hosted by Canada 2020 and the Center for American Progress Action Fund, is a day-long event focused on economic security, democracy and global co-operation.

It will feature Prime Minister Mark Carney alongside several federal cabinet ministers, including Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

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Former U.S. president Barack Obama is also attending.

Joly started off the summit Saturday morning, hosting a discussion with former U.S. transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg on rebuilding trust through economic security.

Other sessions throughout the day are focused on foreign affairs, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and democratic institutions, according to a release from the Center for American Progress Action Fund.

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U.S. President Donald Trump is not attending the summit.

Meanwhile, some supporters are saying the summit highlights international collaboration on shared economic and political challenges.