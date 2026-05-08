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World

Trump says Ukraine, Russia agree to 3-day ceasefire for Victory Day weekend

By Darlene Superville The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2026 4:16 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Is Putin living mostly underground now, afraid of Ukraine’s drones and missiles striking deeper?'
Is Putin living mostly underground now, afraid of Ukraine’s drones and missiles striking deeper?
Russian troops are preparing for the annual May 9 Victory Day parade, that celebrates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. The Kremlin announced a ceasefire with Ukraine so the parade can take place amid Ukrainian drones and missiles striking deeper into Russia. Ukraine's foreign ministry called the May 9 ceasefire offer "manipulation" and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the idea for one day as "not serious." “The ceasefire by Putin is not in anyway a goodwill offer, it’s just a desperate plea to not have his parade disrupted,” says McGill University’s Maria Popova. Popova says Russian President Vladimir Putin is worried about Ukraine’s drones and missiles striking deeper into Russia and some reports say he is now living mostly underground. Global’s Nathaniel Dove reports.
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U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine have agreed to his request for a three-day ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners, adding that such a halt to hostilities could be the “beginning of the end” of the long war between them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov both confirmed the agreement.

Trump announced on social media that the ceasefire would run Saturday through Monday. Saturday is Victory Day in Russia, a holiday that commemorates victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote. “The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II.”

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The Republican president said the ceasefire includes a suspension of all kinetic activity and the exchange of 1,000 prisoners by each country.

Russia had announced a ceasefire for Friday and Saturday, but it quickly unraveled, with both sides blaming the other for the continued fighting, just as they had when Ukraine’s own unilateral ceasefire had swiftly collapsed earlier in the week.

Click to play video: 'Fragile holiday truce between Russia and Ukraine'
Fragile holiday truce between Russia and Ukraine

Trump said he made his request for the ceasefire “directly” to the two presidents. “Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War,” he said.

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Trump added that talks continue over ending the war that began in February 2022 “and we are getting closer and closer every day.”

Trump has gone back and forth over whether the war will end, at times expressing optimism and at other times saying Russia and Ukraine should be left to fight it out to the bitter end.

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Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s decision on how to engage with those discussions was shaped in part by the prospect of freeing its prisoners. Ukraine has made the return of prisoners of war a central demand throughout the conflict.

“Red Square matters less to us than the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war who can be brought home,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. Red Square is where Russia holds its traditional military parade to celebrate Victory Day, one of the biggest holidays of the year.

After releasing his statement, Zelenskyy issued a formal presidential decree “authorizing” Russia to hold the parade, declaring Red Square off-limits for Ukrainian strikes for the duration of the event. The framing of the decree appeared designed to underscore Kyiv’s claim that it holds effective targeting reach over the Russian capital, while publicly tying Ukrainian restraint to the ceasefire terms.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later shrugged off Zelenskyy’s decree as a “silly joke.”

“We don’t need anyone’s permission to be proud of our Victory Day,” Peskov told reporters.

Click to play video: 'Canada commits additional $270M to Ukraine as Carney attends European summit'
Canada commits additional $270M to Ukraine as Carney attends European summit

Zelenskyy said the deal for a ceasefire was reached through a U.S.-mediated process and thanked Trump and the American team for what he called effective diplomatic engagement. He said Ukraine expected Washington to hold Russia to the terms of the agreement.

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“We are counting on the United States to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said he had instructed his team to prepare everything necessary for the exchange without delay.

Trump’s announcement came hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a much more somber tone about negotiations to halt Russia’s 4-year-old war in Ukraine, saying U.S. mediation efforts have not led to a “fruitful outcome” so far.

“While we’re prepared to play whatever role we can to bring it to a peaceful diplomatic resolution, unfortunately right now, those efforts have stagnated,” Rubio told reporters at the end of a visit to Rome and the Vatican. “But we always stand ready if those circumstances change.”

Associated Press writers Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv and Giada Zampano in Rome contributed to this report.

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