Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested following apartment fire in southeast Calgary

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 10:37 am
According to police, a firefighter on scene witnessed a man jump from a third floor balcony wearing a balaclava and holding a jerry can.
According to police, a firefighter on scene witnessed a man jump from a third floor balcony wearing a balaclava and holding a jerry can. File/Global News

The Calgary fire department and the Calgary Police Service arson unit are investigating after an overnight fire at a southeast apartment building.

Crews were called to the 2600 block of 16 Avenue S.E. and found a small fire in an unoccupied apartment unit.

According to CPS, one of the firefighters on scene witnessed a man jump from a third-floor balcony.

READ MORE: Families, cat safe after southwest Calgary duplex fire

According to the firefighter, the man was wearing a balaclava and holding a jerry can.

A suspect was arrested a short time later, and charges are pending.

Residents were evacuated as crews worked to put out the small fire, and have since been let back into the building.

There were no injuries in the fire, and investigators remain on scene.

Story continues below advertisement
Arson suspected in fire at Calgary Boys and Girls Club apartment building
Arson suspected in fire at Calgary Boys and Girls Club apartment building
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary fire departmentCalgary Fireapartment fire calgaryArson Investigation CalgaryCalgary Police Arson UnitCalgary Southeast Apartment Fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.