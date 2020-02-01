Man arrested following apartment fire in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary fire department and the Calgary Police Service arson unit are investigating after an overnight fire at a southeast apartment building.

Crews were called to the 2600 block of 16 Avenue S.E. and found a small fire in an unoccupied apartment unit.

According to CPS, one of the firefighters on scene witnessed a man jump from a third-floor balcony.

According to the firefighter, the man was wearing a balaclava and holding a jerry can.

A suspect was arrested a short time later, and charges are pending.

Residents were evacuated as crews worked to put out the small fire, and have since been let back into the building.

There were no injuries in the fire, and investigators remain on scene.

