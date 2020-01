Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two families and a pet are safe after a southwest Calgary house fire on Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a duplex in the 3100 block of 12 Avenue S.W. and found a fire in the basement laundry room of one of the units at 8:30 p.m.

Seven people were able to get out uninjured, the CFD said, adding that a cat was found in a unit and returned to its owners unhurt.

The cause is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement