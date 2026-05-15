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Crime

Saskatchewan inmate escape leads to searches in Yorkton, Saskatoon: RCMP

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 15, 2026 2:50 pm
1 min read
Police in the Yorkton and Saskatoon areas are looking for Duncan Highway, an escaped prisoner, according to an RCMP news release. View image in full screen
Police in the Yorkton and Saskatoon areas are looking for Duncan Highway, an escaped inmate, according to an RCMP news release. Saskatchewan RCMP
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Police in Saskatchewan are on the hunt for Duncan Highway, a 34-year-old inmate who escaped from a Yorkton, Sask., corrections centre, the RCMP said.

Highway escaped from the Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre on Thursday, around 6:15 p.m. He was last seen getting in a black SUV, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Mounties said they have been searching since he was reported missing from the facility, almost an hour later at 7:05 p.m.

“Yorkton RCMP have been searching for the prisoner, checking places he is known to frequent and following up on information received,” the police said.

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He is said to have escaped in a GMC Terrain, which picked him up from the facility. The RCMP are asking people in south Saskatchewan to keep an eye out for the vehicle — as well as Highway himself.

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The escapee is described as six feet tall and 178 lbs., according to police. He was said to have brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing black clothes.

“He has connections to Saskatoon, but his current whereabouts are unknown,” the release added.

People who believe they’ve spotted Highway are being urged by the service to contact their local police force and avoid approaching, or confronting, the escaped inmate.

The 34-year-old will face an additional escape-related charge, the RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick inmate who escaped from a N.B. prison for more than a month is back behind bars'
New Brunswick inmate who escaped from a N.B. prison for more than a month is back behind bars

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