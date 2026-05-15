Saskatchewan inmate escape leads to searches in Yorkton, Saskatoon: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saskatchewan are on the hunt for Duncan Highway, a 34-year-old inmate who escaped from a Yorkton, Sask., corrections centre, the RCMP said.

Highway escaped from the Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre on Thursday, around 6:15 p.m. He was last seen getting in a black SUV, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Mounties said they have been searching since he was reported missing from the facility, almost an hour later at 7:05 p.m.

“Yorkton RCMP have been searching for the prisoner, checking places he is known to frequent and following up on information received,” the police said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He is said to have escaped in a GMC Terrain, which picked him up from the facility. The RCMP are asking people in south Saskatchewan to keep an eye out for the vehicle — as well as Highway himself.

Story continues below advertisement

The escapee is described as six feet tall and 178 lbs., according to police. He was said to have brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing black clothes.

“He has connections to Saskatoon, but his current whereabouts are unknown,” the release added.

People who believe they’ve spotted Highway are being urged by the service to contact their local police force and avoid approaching, or confronting, the escaped inmate.

The 34-year-old will face an additional escape-related charge, the RCMP said.