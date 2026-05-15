Saskatchewan inmate escape leads to searches in Yorkton, Saskatoon: RCMP

Police in Saskatchewan are on the hunt for Duncan Highway, a 34-year-old inmate who escaped from a Yorkton, Sask., corrections centre, the RCMP said.
Highway escaped from the Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre on Thursday, around 6:15 p.m. He was last seen getting in a black SUV, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan RCMP.
Mounties said they have been searching since he was reported missing from the facility, almost an hour later at 7:05 p.m.
“Yorkton RCMP have been searching for the prisoner, checking places he is known to frequent and following up on information received,” the police said.
Get breaking National news
He is said to have escaped in a GMC Terrain, which picked him up from the facility. The RCMP are asking people in south Saskatchewan to keep an eye out for the vehicle — as well as Highway himself.
The escapee is described as six feet tall and 178 lbs., according to police. He was said to have brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing black clothes.
“He has connections to Saskatoon, but his current whereabouts are unknown,” the release added.
- Owner of Summerside dogs that killed boy tells court training was in the works
- Shots fired following early morning crash in Airdrie, RCMP investigating
- ‘Purple bunny-like mask’: Man charged with trying to kidnap girl, 7, from B.C. school
- Canada’s top court says intimate partner violence is a basis for civil claims
People who believe they’ve spotted Highway are being urged by the service to contact their local police force and avoid approaching, or confronting, the escaped inmate.
The 34-year-old will face an additional escape-related charge, the RCMP said.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.