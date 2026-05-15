Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired following early morning crash in Airdrie, RCMP investigating

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 15, 2026 1:02 pm
1 min read
RCMP investigators are seen examining a minivan that appeared to be involved in the crash and shooting. View image in full screen
RCMP investigators are seen examining a minivan that appeared to be involved in the crash and shooting. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Airdrie, Alta., RCMP said four people were taken to hospital early Friday morning following a collision involving several vehicles that ended with shots being fired.

It happened on Bayside Boulevard, between 8 Street and Canals Link.

A large area around the crash and shooting scene was blocked off by police during the morning rush hour. View image in full screen
A large area around the crash and shooting scene was blocked off by police during the morning rush hour. Global News

So far, the RCMP have released few details, but said it appears there was an altercation involving several vehicles and shots were fired from one of the vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators said the incident appears to have been targeted and there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

RCMP investigators examine one of the vehicles that appeared to be involved. View image in full screen
RCMP investigators are seen examining one of the vehicles that appeared to be involved. Global News

A large area around the crash was blocked off by police and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Airdrie RCMP issued a plea on social media for people to avoid the area.
Airdrie RCMP issued a plea on social media for people to avoid the area. Source: X/RCMPAlberta

The RCMP are also asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call them at 403-945-7267.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) that is available through your app store.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices