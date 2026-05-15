Shots fired following early morning crash in Airdrie, RCMP investigating

Airdrie, Alta., RCMP said four people were taken to hospital early Friday morning following a collision involving several vehicles that ended with shots being fired.
It happened on Bayside Boulevard, between 8 Street and Canals Link.
So far, the RCMP have released few details, but said it appears there was an altercation involving several vehicles and shots were fired from one of the vehicles.
Four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
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Investigators said the incident appears to have been targeted and there does not appear to be any danger to the public.
A large area around the crash was blocked off by police and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
The RCMP are also asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call them at 403-945-7267.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) that is available through your app store.
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