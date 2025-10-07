Menu

Crime

Airdrie RCMP ask for public’s help identifying suspect in pedestrian hit and run

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 7, 2025 1:41 pm
1 min read
Airdrie RCMP have released some dramatic video of an accident involving a pedestrian last week, in hopes that someone will be able to help them identify the driver who was involved. View image in full screen
Airdrie RCMP have released some dramatic video of a collision involving a pedestrian last week, in hopes that someone will be able to help them identify the driver who was involved. RCMP
RCMP in Airdrie, Alta., are asking for the public’s help locating a driver who struck a pedestrian with his vehicle, then fled the scene.

Officers were called out to the collision, at the intersection of Windhaven Gate and Windstone Road in southwest Airdrie, around 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Investigators said a 17-year-old girl was crossing the road, in a marked crosswalk, when she was struck by a white Dodge Caravan, knocking her to the ground.

The man who was driving got out of the vehicle and appeared to be upset with the pedestrian.

He then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene, driving eastbound toward 8 Street.

Investigators said the pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

RCMP have released video of the crash in hopes someone from the public will have information on the driver or the vehicle involved.

While investigators say the pedestrian who was struck by the white van, received only minor injuries, video of the crash shows her noticeably limping after being thrown to the ground when she was struck by the vehicle. View image in full screen
While investigators say the pedestrian who was struck by the white van suffered only minor injuries, video of the crash shows her noticeably limping after being thrown to the ground when she was struck by the vehicle. RCMP

In it, the pedestrian appears to be limping after picking herself up off the ground.

It also shows the driver exiting his vehicle, confronting the pedestrian face to face, waving his arms at her, before returning to his vehicle and driving away.

The video also shows at least one other pedestrian who appears to have witnessed the collision and another driver, in a different white van, who saw the driver of the van that was involved, driving away.

Video of the accident shows the driver of the van, get out of his vehicle and he appears to confront the pedestrian, before getting back into his van and driving away. View image in full screen
Video of the accident shows the driver of the van getting out of his vehicle and he appears to confront the pedestrian before getting back into his van and driving away. RCMP

RCMP are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or who has information about the van involved or any other information on the collision to call them at 403-945-7267.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by using the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from your app store.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

