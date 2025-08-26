Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver killed in hit and run on Trans-Canada Highway near Brooks

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 26, 2025 2:03 pm
1 min read
Brooks RCMP are asking for the public's help locating the driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run, just east of the community, early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Brooks RCMP are asking for the public's help locating the driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run just east of the community early Monday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP from Brooks, Alta., are looking for the driver believed to be involved in a hit and run that killed another driver in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway about 20 kilometres east of the community on Monday morning.

Officers initially responded around 4:10 a.m. to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 1 (TCH) near Range Road 131.

They discovered a damaged vehicle with the doors open and a deceased person on the side of the road.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The RCMP determined the driver of the vehicle had struck an animal and was checking his vehicle for damage when he was hit by another vehicle.

The offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Investigators believe it to be a silver or grey Volkswagen with damage to one side.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Andrew, Alta., located about an hour northeast of Edmonton.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash, or who has dashcam video shot between midnight and 4:30 a.m. on Monday, to please contact Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the P3 Tips app from your app store.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices