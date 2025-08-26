Driver killed in hit and run on Trans-Canada Highway near Brooks

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP from Brooks, Alta., are looking for the driver believed to be involved in a hit and run that killed another driver in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway about 20 kilometres east of the community on Monday morning.

Officers initially responded around 4:10 a.m. to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 1 (TCH) near Range Road 131.

They discovered a damaged vehicle with the doors open and a deceased person on the side of the road.

The RCMP determined the driver of the vehicle had struck an animal and was checking his vehicle for damage when he was hit by another vehicle.

The offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Investigators believe it to be a silver or grey Volkswagen with damage to one side.

The victim has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Andrew, Alta., located about an hour northeast of Edmonton.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash, or who has dashcam video shot between midnight and 4:30 a.m. on Monday, to please contact Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the P3 Tips app from your app store.