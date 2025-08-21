Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Highway 1 closed eastbound after damaging storm hits Brooks area

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted August 21, 2025 3:09 pm
1 min read
Crews work alongside Highway 1, trying to repair transmission line damage from a thunderstorm. View image in full screen
Crews work alongside Highway 1, trying to repair transmission line damage from a thunderstorm. Drew Stremick / Global News
Highway 1 eastbound at highway 36, northwest of Brooks, Alta., remained closed Thursday afternoon due to power line damage in the area.

A detour is in place, while westbound traffic is moving through the area very slowly.

Global News crews on scene have been told the highway closure will remain in place for much of the afternoon, following a serious thunderstorm Wednesday evening.

Altalink crews were first called out to the southern Alberta highway Wednesday night after winds crumpled transmission towers.

According to Environment Canada, “a fast-moving supercell tracked across southern Alberta bringing significant, damaging wind gusts and loonie to golf ball sized hail.”

There were reports of damage to both property and trees – while Fortis Alberta noted the transmission lines issue resulted in power outages in Newell and Vulcan counties.

Multiple collisions in the area were reported to Alberta 511 Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada says no tornados have been reported, but wind gusts were recorded as high as 149km/h in Atlee, 127km/h in Lathom and 121 km/h in both Buffalo and Brooks.

Environment Canada and Climate Change meteorologists are looking for reports of damage from this thunderstorm, which can be submitted by calling 1-800-239-0484, or emailing storm@ec.gc.ca.

This transmission tower northwest of Brooks was damaged in Wednesday’s storm. View image in full screen
This transmission tower northwest of Brooks was damaged in Wednesday’s storm. Drew Stremick / Global News
