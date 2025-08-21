Highway 1 closed eastbound after damaging storm hits Brooks area

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 1 eastbound at highway 36, northwest of Brooks, Alta., remained closed Thursday afternoon due to power line damage in the area.

A detour is in place, while westbound traffic is moving through the area very slowly.

Global News crews on scene have been told the highway closure will remain in place for much of the afternoon, following a serious thunderstorm Wednesday evening.

Altalink crews were first called out to the southern Alberta highway Wednesday night after winds crumpled transmission towers.

According to Environment Canada, “a fast-moving supercell tracked across southern Alberta bringing significant, damaging wind gusts and loonie to golf ball sized hail.”

There were reports of damage to both property and trees – while Fortis Alberta noted the transmission lines issue resulted in power outages in Newell and Vulcan counties.

Multiple collisions in the area were reported to Alberta 511 Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada says no tornados have been reported, but wind gusts were recorded as high as 149km/h in Atlee, 127km/h in Lathom and 121 km/h in both Buffalo and Brooks.

Environment Canada and Climate Change meteorologists are looking for reports of damage from this thunderstorm, which can be submitted by calling 1-800-239-0484, or emailing storm@ec.gc.ca.