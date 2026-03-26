Old Man Winter wallops B.C.’s Mainland/Southwest region, major highway closed

Old Man Winter is doling out a spring wallop to parts of southwestern British Columbia.
Heavy snowfall has triggered a temporary shutdown of the Coquihalla Highway Thursday morning, between Hope and Merritt.
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Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning, forecasting roughly 15 cm of snow in the region, with reduced visibility possible at times.
The weather agency notes that the situation in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
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As of 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, DriveBC was reporting several traffic incidents due to the weather.
Conditions in the area are not expected to improve until later Thursday morning.
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