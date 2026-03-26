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Canada

Old Man Winter wallops B.C.’s Mainland/Southwest region, major highway closed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2026 8:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. snowpack above normal in many parts of the province'
B.C. snowpack above normal in many parts of the province
WATCH: B.C. snowpack above normal in many parts of the province – Jan 13, 2026
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Old Man Winter is doling out a spring wallop to parts of southwestern British Columbia.

Heavy snowfall has triggered a temporary shutdown of the Coquihalla Highway Thursday morning, between Hope and Merritt.

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Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning, forecasting roughly 15 cm of snow in the region, with reduced visibility possible at times.

The weather agency notes that the situation in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

As of 10:45  p.m. Wednesday, DriveBC was reporting several traffic incidents due to the weather.

Conditions in the area are not expected to improve until later Thursday morning.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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