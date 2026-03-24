False spring strikes again: Saskatchewan prepares for incoming winter weather

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A return to winter weather is on the way for Saskatoon, as Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a yellow alert for areas east of Saskatoon, forecasting up to 10 cm of snow.

The system is expected to move in late Tuesday evening, after first sweeping across Alberta, and could linger into Wednesday — and possibly Thursday morning.

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan says much of central and northern Saskatchewan will be impacted.

“It’ll kind of linger across the province following the Yellowhead from Lloydminster even up towards Prince Albert, the Meadow Lake area and then down towards Yorkton. That area is the region where we can see 5-10 cm, I think in the Saskatoon area, and Prince Albert area is a pretty good ballpark,” said Quinlan

Environment Canada says the late-season snowfall could quickly create hazardous driving conditions, particularly on high-traffic routes, with slippery sections and reduced visibility.

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The City of Saskatoon says plows, graders and sanding trucks are prepared to respond if snow begins to accumulate.

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If more than five centimetres falls, the city says a snow event will be declared, allowing crews to begin clearing priority streets. Crews will also focus on sidewalks at city facilities, Meewasin Trail, park pathways with lighting, and bridges and overpasses.

Drivers are being reminded to watch for maintenance vehicles and give operators space to work safely.

Transit service could also be affected. Saskatoon Transit says routes may be delayed or disrupted due to collisions, drifting snow or blocked bus stops. Riders are encouraged to check service alerts and track buses in real time using apps like Transit or Google Transit.

For many Saskatoon residents, the return to winter conditions is unwelcome.

Some say this year’s winter already feels longer than usual, while others are taking the weather in stride.

While the snowfall may frustrate commuters, it’s good news for some seasonal operations.

At Optimist Ski Hill, crews are preparing for the upcoming Slush Cup event and say recent warm weather has taken a toll on conditions.

Operations manager Todd Harns says fresh snow could make all the difference.

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“We wouldn’t be open without that snow… with the melt it’s really gotten icy and brown out here. That fresh snow will allow us to open up,” said Harns.

Residents are encouraged to slow down, leave extra space on the roads and remain cautious around winter work zones.

The city also says residents can report concerns related to snow accumulation, rutting or sidewalk conditions as crews respond to the latest blast of winter weather.