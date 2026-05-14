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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    May 14, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    “Never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” Rahm Emanuel.” THAT is the reality with the agenda we saw during Covid. The WHO is attempting to make itself relevant again after that debacle.

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26 ‘low-risk’ Canadian air passengers may have hantavirus exposure

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 14, 2026 12:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hantavirus: More Canadians in isolation after cruise exposure'
Hantavirus: More Canadians in isolation after cruise exposure
More Canadians have now been told to either self-isolate or self-monitor after the deadly hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius luxury cruise ship. Heidi Petracek reports on the precautions being taken and what some doctors say the World Health Organization needs to do next.
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Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Joss Reimer, says 26 people across the country are being contacted by public health authorities to monitor for hantavirus symptoms, which are being deemed as “low risk.”

She said that all of the passengers shared flights with a confirmed hantavirus case, though they are not considered to be close contacts due to where they were seated on the flight.

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Currently, nine individuals in Canada have been classified as high-risk exposure cases and have been directed to self-isolate.

Reimer also repeated that the “overall risk to the general population” in connection to the outbreak “remains low.”

“We have robust processes and procedures in place and further spread of the virus within Canada is not expected,” she said. “We are taking the situation and our commitment to supporting the health of Canadians, both here and abroad very seriously.”

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