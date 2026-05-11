Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario not currently testing asymptomatic people isolating over hantavirus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 11, 2026 12:06 pm
2 min read
The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is seen at anchor after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, on May 10, 2026. View image in full screen
The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is seen at anchor after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, on May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three people self-isolating in Ontario over hantavirus are not being tested, the health minister says, over concerns the screening won’t yield any results.

An Ontario couple who disembarked from the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena are isolating in Grey Bruce, while a third who may have been exposed on a flight is in Peel Region.

Four other Canadians are still on board the MV Hondius cruise ship that has seen reports of multiple cases. This includes three deaths from the outbreak of the rodent-borne Andes virus, the only hantavirus known to be capable of limited transmission between humans.

The ship docked in Tenerife, Spain, last week, and some Canadian passengers wore protective gear as they climbed the stairs of a plane bound for the Saguenay-Bagotville Airport, roughly two hours outside of Quebec City.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said Monday the three people associated with the virus in the province continue to do well.

Story continues below advertisement

“The couple in Grey Bruce are still self-isolating, they continue to be asymptomatic and obviously the local public health unit is monitoring closely,” she told reporters at an unrelated event.

“We do have a third individual in the Peel Region who is also isolating and being monitored by the local public health unit.”

Pressed on the issue of testing, Jones said she had been informed it may not be the best course of action.

“Initial conversations and feedback, knowledge from Dr. Kieran Moore suggests that testing on asymptomatic [individuals] may not have the appropriate results,” she said.

“It may not be the best way to monitor.”

Public Health Ontario’s guidelines for hantavirus recommend that N-95 masks be worn.

Moore previously said there was a national teleconference for public health leaders yesterday to co-ordinate efforts between federal, provincial and territories.

Despite the low risk of the virus spreading widely, he acknowledges that hearing words like “contact tracing” for the first time since the pandemic can be anxiety-provoking.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices