Airdrie RCMP conducted police operation in Big Springs neighbourhood

Airdrie RCMP said it conducted a police operation in the Big Springs neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

Bert Church High School and Genesis Place were placed on a “hold and secure” as a precaution, according to an RCMP press release on Thursday afternoon. Police said there was no immediate risk to students and patrons in those areas.

In an email to parents and guardians obtained by 770 CHQR on Thursday, Bert Church High School principal Ryan Reed said the school executed the hold and secure immediately by moving students inside and locking all external doors.

“We are not aware of what the community event was but wanted to inform you of the hold and secure at the school this afternoon,” Reed said in the email.

The operation has since ended and the hold and secure has been removed. All regular activities inside and outside Bert Church High School have resumed.

No other details are available at this time.