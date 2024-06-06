Airdrie RCMP seek two vehicles involved in shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie RCMP are searching for two vehicles in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday.

RMCP said they were called to the the community of Windsong around 1 p.m., for reports of shots being fired from a vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Thursday, police said they believe two vehicles were involved – a black Ford F-150 with window tint on the front a rear windows, and a four door white Audi SUV.

The RCMP consider the occupants of the vehicles to be armed and dangerous, and the public is warned to not approach.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.