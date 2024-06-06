Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Airdrie RCMP seek two vehicles involved in shooting

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 8:07 pm
1 min read
Airdrie RCMP are searching two vehicles believed involved a shooting that took place in Windsong.
Airdrie RCMP are searching for two vehicles believed involved a shooting that took place in Windsong. RCMP / Provided
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Airdrie RCMP are searching for two vehicles in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday.

RMCP said they were called to the the community of Windsong around 1 p.m., for reports of shots being fired from a vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Thursday, police said they believe two vehicles were involved – a black Ford F-150 with window tint on the front a rear windows, and a four door white Audi SUV.

Trending Now

The RCMP consider the occupants of the vehicles to be armed and dangerous, and the public is warned to not approach.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices