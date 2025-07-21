Airdrie RCMP issue plea for public help in shooting investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie, Alta., RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people responsible for a shooting last week in the community of Lanark.

Police were called out to the 900 block of Langholm Drive around 6 p.m. on Monday, July 14.

Investigators discovered that two people had been sitting in a vehicle at the time of the shooting and one of them had been struck.

The victim was rushed to hospital but was expected to survive.

Several bullet-holes were also visible on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

View image in full screen A police investigator examines a Ford Bronco that was left riddled with bullet-holes following a shooting outside a residence on Langholm Drive on Monday, July 14, 2025. Global News

A stolen vehicle, believed to have been used by the suspect in the shooting, was discovered on fire in a nearby alley on Ravenswood View.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and there is no risk to the public.

Investigators are now issuing a public plea for help and are asking any neighbours or witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to please give them a call.

They are also asking homeowners in the area, including anyone who lives on Langholm Drive, Ravenwood View or Yankee Valley Boulevard, to check their home security camera or dashcam for video of any suspicious vehicles or people in the area around the time of the shooting.

View image in full screen The victim’s vehicle, with several bullet-holes in the driver’s side, sits in front of a home on Langholm Drive in Airdrie. The RCMP are asking anyone with video of the area around the time of the shooting to please give them a call. Global News

Anyone with video or information that may be of interest to investigators is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.