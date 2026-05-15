Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Try This
    May 15, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    We need to stand up to the Liberal government. Alberta is right. Enough of their stepping on things that are our rights. There are laws against the police from reading our mail without a valid reason and search warrant. Why should the internet be any different? If they have just cause, then a search warrant allows them access. – Other platforms are threatening to leave rather than give up our rights. – this will crush any thoughts of becoming the AI center of the world.
    Imagine if ISP’s also refused. Telus, Bell, private providers. We could be without any internet… All because of the Liberals.
    BTW: Who voted for them???

  2. Anonymous
    May 15, 2026 at 12:34 pm

    Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, said the federal government’s newly tabled “lawful access” legislation is not intended to spy on Canadians. Of course he would say that. Anytime a politician moves their lips, they are lying. The liberals have to control us since they can’t use the COVID excuse anymore.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Lawful access bill could lead to exit from Canada, major VPN provider says

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2026 12:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Feds ‘not looking for sneaky ways to surveil Canadians’ with Bill 22: Anandasangaree'
Feds ‘not looking for sneaky ways to surveil Canadians’ with Bill 22: Anandasangaree
Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, standing alongside Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw, said the federal government’s newly tabled “lawful access” legislation is not intended to spy on Canadians. "We’re not looking for sneaky ways to surveil Canadians,” he added – Mar 19, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Virtual private network service NordVPN says it could pull out of Canada over the federal government’s proposed lawful access bill.

NordVPN says it is reviewing the bill and would consider leaving Canada if the bill requires it to compromise its privacy protections.

Earlier this week, The Globe and Mail reported that the encrypted messaging service Signal said it would leave Canada if the bill requires it to compromise user privacy.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The comments from Signal follow warnings from big tech companies Apple and Meta that the legislation threatens to compromise their encryption services.

The bill also has run into fierce opposition from civil liberties groups and law professors who say it would open the door to serious privacy infringements.

The government says the bill will ensure law enforcement agencies have the legal tools to prevent, investigate and respond to modern crime and protect Canadians in a Charter-compliant manner.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Jim Bronskill

Click to play video: 'Liberals table tweaked ‘lawful access’ bill after privacy concerns, backlash'
Liberals table tweaked ‘lawful access’ bill after privacy concerns, backlash

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices