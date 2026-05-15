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Crime

Calgary police charge 5 men following ‘elaborate’ extortion scheme

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 15, 2026 3:53 pm
3 min read
Calgary police allege the "elaborate" extortion scheme involved kidnapping an Edmonton man from his home and driving him to Calgary in an attempt to extort a friend of his who lived in Calgary. View image in full screen
Calgary police allege an 'elaborate' extortion scheme involved kidnapping an Edmonton man from his home and driving him to Calgary in an attempt to extort a friend of the victim, who lives in Calgary. Global News
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Calgary police have laid charges against five men related to an ongoing investigation of violent extortions targeting the South Asian community.

At a press conference Friday morning, Calgary Police Supt. Jeff Ball said the charges involve an “elaborate” extortion scheme involving residents of both Edmonton and Calgary.

Police allege that between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., on May 6, a man was kidnapped from a residence in Edmonton by four men.

He was assaulted, threatened at gunpoint and forced into a vehicle to be driven from Edmonton to Calgary.

Police allege the man was kidnapped in Edmonton on May 6, assaulted and threatened at gunpoint before being driven to the home of a friend in Calgary who was the target of the extortion attempt. View image in full screen
Police allege the man was kidnapped in Edmonton on May 6, assaulted and threatened at gunpoint before being driven to the home of a friend in Calgary who was the target of the extortion attempt. Global News

He was then driven to a friend’s residence in the Calgary community of Cityscape, where additional suspects and vehicles were waiting.

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The suspects allegedly attempted to force the victim to lure his friend, who was the intended extortion target, out of his residence, but the victim refused and was assaulted again.

While the suspects remained outside, the target of the extortion attempt and his wife attempted to leave their residence, but they were followed and threatened with a firearm before returning to their residence, where they contacted police.

A short time later, police located a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident and conducted a traffic stop in the area near Metis Trail and 104 Avenue N.E., where they arrested two men.

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The remaining suspects drove the kidnapping victim back to Edmonton, where he was released near his residence early the next morning,” said Ball. “Upon his release, he contacted police to report the kidnapping.”

On May 12, 2026, members of the CPS tactical team conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Martindale Boulevard N.E., where they arrested two additional suspects and seized a privately manufactured firearm (PMF).

Calgary police Supt. Jeff Bell told a Friday morning press conference in Calgary that none of the suspects, who range in age from 18 to 29, are Canadian citizens. View image in full screen
Calgary police Supt. Jeff Bell told a Friday morning press conference in Calgary that none of the suspects, who range in age from 18 to 29, are Canadian citizens. Global News

In total, Ball said four men have been arrested and warrants have been issued for a fifth, none of whom are Canadian citizens.

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They all have some form of mixed status within Canada — everything from expired work visas through to refugee claim status,” Ball added.

Police are also investigating whether the suspects have connections to organized crime.

The accused face a combined total of more than 20 charges, including:

  • Kidnapping with a firearm
  • Unlawful confinement
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Assault
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

While the victim of the alleged assault sustained only minor injuries, Ball said the experience has been “a very traumatizing situation for him.”

Calgary police say, since April 2025, there have been 45 extortion-related incidents in Calgary, with 19 of them involving shootings at homes, businesses or vehicles, and charges have been laid against 11 people.

Calgary police say, since April 2025, there have been 45 extortion-related incidents in Calgary with 19 of them involving shootings at homes, businesses, or vehicles. In this photo taken from CCTV video, a man is seen running away from the scene of a shooting in Calgary in late February that police said was related to the ongoing series of extortions. View image in full screen
In this photo taken from CCTV video, a man is seen running away after shooting at a home in February 2026 in a case police said was linked to an ongoing series of extortions targeting members of the city’s South Asian community. Obtained by Global News

Ball also offered some advice for members of the community.

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“What we’re seeing is often the offenders know who the victims are in advance and the connection is that they know that they potentially have money or some form of position of power and authority,” said Ball.

“So we urge members of the community to be very cautious in sharing private information on finances and things like that — you have to be very strategic in this day and age.”

Calgary police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online,  or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Click to play video: 'Criminal networks using young students for extortion: FINTRAC'
Criminal networks using young students for extortion: FINTRAC

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