2nd arrest made in Calgary investigation over South Asian extortions

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A 21-year-old man has been charged following a traffic stop that led to a breakthrough in an ongoing extortion investigation involving members of Calgary’s South Asian community, according to police.

The Calgary Police Service said officers pulled over a vehicle on March 7 in the city’s northeast and quickly identified it as matching one linked to an extortion-related shooting days earlier, on March 4, in the 8000 block of Saddleridge Drive N.E.

1:57 Calgary police lay charges in ongoing South Asian extortion investigations

The vehicle was seized and officers worked with investigators at the scene to document evidence and continue gathering information over the following weeks.

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The evidence, combined with information gathered from previous incidents, helped investigators identify links between suspects, vehicles and a series of extortion-related shootings.

Nearly a month after the initial traffic stop, police charged Jaskaran Singh, 21, of Calgary, with discharging a firearm with intent and said his arrest was connected to the ongoing South Asian extortion investigation.

“This is a significant win for our investigators and for the community,” Supt. Jeff Bell said, adding that police will continue to pursue those responsible.

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Police said Singh’s arrest marked the second this week connected to the extortion series. On April 1, police said Rana Cheema, 45, was charged with extortion and uttering threats.

5:12 Feds detail ‘follow-the-money’ plan to combat fraud, extortion in Canada

Extortions by South Asians against members of their own cultural community began to make headlines in Western Canada two years ago.

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Since then, police in Alberta and B.C. have been working with other law enforcement agencies to more effectively investigate crimes occurring across multiple jurisdictions.

The extortions have resulted in dozens of threats, shootings and other crimes against members of the South Asian community in both Edmonton and Calgary, and have stoked fear in the community about who could be targeted next.

Last month, police in Edmonton said investigators found criminal networks are recruiting newly-arrived young South Asian newcomers, like foreign students and workers, to help extort or commit petty crimes.

1:49 Edmonton extortion fears remain: ‘People are still out there’

As of March 12, the CBSA has opened 372 immigration investigations, issued 70 removal orders and removed 35 people from Canada

Authorities in Calgary say there have been 41 extortion attempts in that city since January 2025, including 18 shootings at homes, businesses and vehicles, though no injuries have been reported.

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Victims have also been receiving threats through international phone calls and social media platforms. Calgary police describe the investigation into the extortion allegations as complex and are asking for additional victims to come forward.

Police urge anyone who is targeted by extortion attempts, which typically involve threats or demands to make payment using messaging platforms like WhatsApp, to take the following steps:

Do not respond to the threatening communication

Preserve evidence by taking screenshots of incoming calls or messages

Contact police immediately

If you are concerned for your immediate safety, find a safe place to stay, such as a friend or family member’s home, until police can reach you

Investigators say the work is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

2:01 Northeast Calgary shooting likely tied to extortion, police say

With files from Ken MacGillivray and Karen Bartko, Global News