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Crime

Man left with ‘life-altering injuries’ after daylight Beltline shooting in public park

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 5:46 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are still investigating a shooting in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon that left a man with "life-altering injuries.". View image in full screen
Calgary police are still investigating a shooting in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon that left a man with "life-altering injuries.". Tom Reynolds / Global News
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The Calgary Police Service (CPS) says it’s still looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting in a busy public park during the late afternoon on Wednesday.

CPS says officers were called to Connnaught Park at 1135 14 Ave. SW, just before 4 p.m.

After they arrived, police found a man in his 30s, who was transported to hospital in critical condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, police say the victim remains in hospital with injuries described as “life-altering.”

Officers initially took several people into custody for question, but it was determined they weren’t involved. Another person was detained by police, but there’s no indication charges have been laid.

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Acting Staff Sgt. Cory Der called the shooting “a brazen act of violence in a public space.”

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Police say a man in his 30’s has been left with “life-altering injuries” following a brazen shooting at a Beltline park on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. View image in full screen
Police say a man in his 30’s has been left with “life-altering injuries” following a brazen shooting at a Beltline park on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Tom Reynolds / Global News

“These are places where people should feel safe walking their dogs and enjoying their community. We recognize how unsettling this is for residents and are committed to holding those responsible accountable.”

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

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