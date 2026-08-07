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Crime

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigates Calgary police shooting

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 5:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police shoot armed man during early morning incident'
Calgary police shoot armed man during early morning incident
WATCH: (July 30) The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot by police in the city's southwest early Thursday morning – Jul 30, 2026
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The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has released more details about a recent police shooting in Calgary.

ASIRT says, shortly before 2 a.m. on July 30, Calgary police officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Bridlemeadows Manor Southwest for reports of a man who was shooting a bow and arrow in the backyard.

Officers also responded to the same home earlier in the evening, but ASIRT not released any details of why officers were called the first time.

When officers arrived the second time, ASIRT said, the man, who was not allowed to be at the home or in possession of any weapons, was located inside the home.

ASIRT said the man was shot after police responded to the home in Bridlewood twice in the evening of July 30 2026. View image in full screen
ASIRT said the man was shot after police responded to the home in Bridlewood twice on July 30 2026. Global News

Police repeatedly asked the man to come outside without any weapons, but after about an hour he left the residence through the front door while carrying a bow and arrow, and ASIRT said moved towards officers in the driveway.

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In the moments that followed, the officers released a police service dog and fired a “40 millimetre less-lethal impact weapon” along with a service pistol in close succession.

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After firing the weapons, officers immediately administered first aid, then paramedics rushed the man to hospital in critical condition where he was later upgraded to stable condition.

ASIRT said, as part of a separate investigation, Calgary police are also pursuing criminal charges against the man in connection with the events that led up to the shooting.

ASIRT is an independent civilian-led agency with the mandate to investigate potential criminal offences involving police across Alberta, including incidents where their actions may have resulted in serious injury or death.

Click to play video: 'Family of man killed during Calgary police chase calls for changes to threat assessment'
Family of man killed during Calgary police chase calls for changes to threat assessment

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