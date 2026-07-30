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Crime

Investigation underway into early morning police shooting in Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 30, 2026 12:47 pm
1 min read
Calgary Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Bridlemeadows Manor Southwest, around 1 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a man with a weapon involved in a disturbance. View image in full screen
Calgary police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Bridlemeadows Manor Southwest around 1 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a man with a weapon involved in a disturbance. Global News
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The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a police shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Bridlewood early Thursday morning.

Calgary police said officers responded at around 1 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bridlemeadows Manor for reports of a disturbance involving a man with a weapon.

Officers discovered that the man had entered a nearby residence.

They attempted to de-escalate the situation and take the man into custody.

Calgary Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Bridlemeadows Manor Southwest, around 1 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a man with a weapon involved in a disturbance. View image in full screen
Calgary police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Bridlemeadows Manor Southwest, around 1 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a man with a weapon involved in a disturbance. Global News

Approximately two hours after the initial call to police was made, the man exited the residence and a confrontation occurred, resulting in one of the officers discharging their firearm.

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The suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition.

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No police officers were injured.

Calgary police said that, as is standard practice, ASIRT has been called in to investigate.

Click to play video: 'ASIRT investigating fatal officer-involved shooting involving RCMP'
ASIRT investigating fatal officer-involved shooting involving RCMP

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