Investigation underway into early morning police shooting in Calgary

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a police shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Bridlewood early Thursday morning.
Calgary police said officers responded at around 1 a.m. to the 1000 block of Bridlemeadows Manor for reports of a disturbance involving a man with a weapon.
Officers discovered that the man had entered a nearby residence.
They attempted to de-escalate the situation and take the man into custody.
Approximately two hours after the initial call to police was made, the man exited the residence and a confrontation occurred, resulting in one of the officers discharging their firearm.
The suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition.
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No police officers were injured.
Calgary police said that, as is standard practice, ASIRT has been called in to investigate.
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