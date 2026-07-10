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Crime

ASIRT releases more details in shooting death of man by police near Irricana, Alta

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 10, 2026 5:50 pm
1 min read
Alberta's police watchdog said two RCMP officers were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at a home near Irricana, last Friday, when a man was shot a killed by one of the officers. View image in full screen
Alberta's police watchdog said two RCMP officers were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at a home near Irricana last Friday when a man was shot a killed by one of the officers. Global News
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The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has provided more details on the circumstances that led to a police shooting near the town of Irricana, about an hour northeast of Calgary, on July 3, 2026.

In a press release issued a week after the shooting, ASIRT said two RCMP officers were responding to a domestic call at a rural home near Irricana when the shooting happened.

Airdrie RCMP received a 911 call at about  6:20 p.m. from a woman who reported a domestic disturbance involving her boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they heard yelling coming from inside the residence before a woman exited the front door, the release said.

The officers stayed near the entrance and called for the person inside to come out, but they did not respond.

A few minutes later, a man exited and began walking toward the two officers, holding what appeared to be a handgun, according to the release.

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ASIRT says two RCMP officers were responding to a 911 call from a woman who reported a domestic disturbance involving her boyfriend. View image in full screen
ASIRT says two RCMP officers were responding to a 911 call from a woman who reported a domestic disturbance involving her boyfriend. Global News

During the interaction that followed, ASIRT said one officer fired his pistol multiple times, striking the man.

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They then provided first aid and called for emergency medical services, but ASIRT said paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The agency said the shooting was captured on the body cameras of both officers. Neither of the officers was injured.

ASIRT is conducting an independent investigation to examine whether the use of force by police was appropriate.

RCMP said an internal review process has also been launched to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including police response, training, policy and the involved officer’s duty status.

A large section of Highway 9 on the edge of Irricana, northeast of Calgary, was cordoned off with police tape following the shooting.

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STARS Air Ambulance confirmed it also responded to the scene but did not transport anyone.

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