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Crime

ASIRT investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near Irricana

By Jace Maki Global News
Posted July 4, 2026 12:38 am
1 min read
RCMP officers investigate along Highway 9 near Irricana, Alta., on Friday, July 3, 2026, after an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead. Alberta's police watchdog, ASIRT, is investigating. View image in full screen
RCMP officers investigate along Highway 9 near Irricana, Alta., on Friday, July 3, 2026, after an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead. Alberta's police watchdog, ASIRT, is investigating. Global News
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Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer fatally shot a man near Irricana on Friday evening.

According to RCMP, Airdrie RCMP were dispatched to an open-line 911 call on Highway 9 in Irricana at about 6:20 p.m.

Mounties said officers arrived and located a male suspect. An altercation then occurred, during which at least one RCMP officer discharged their service weapon, striking the man.

Police said officers provided life-saving measures, but the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Because the incident involved police use of force resulting in death, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to conduct an independent investigation.

RCMP said an internal review process has also been launched to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including police response, training, policy and the involved officer’s duty status.

A large section of Highway 9 on the edge of Irricana, northeast of Calgary, was cordoned off with police tape Friday night, as RCMP officers searched the area. STARS Air Ambulance confirmed it responded to the scene but did not transport anyone.

Few other details have been released.

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Click to play video: '51-year-old dead after head-on-crash near Irricana, Alberta RCMP Investigating'
51-year-old dead after head-on-crash near Irricana, Alberta RCMP Investigating

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