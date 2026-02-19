ASIRT investigates RCMP shooting of man in Okotoks, Alta.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a shooting by the RCMP in Okotoks, Alta., injured a man earlier this month.
Officers were called out shortly after 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 after a man called the RCMP to report that his parents had been abducted and were in danger.
When police arrived, they discovered a man who had climbed onto the roof of a home on Patterson Road.
Police were told he had a shovel and a baseball bat and the RCMP said body camera footage confirmed he was also holding a knife.
Members of the Rural Police and Crisis Team were called in, but when they tried to apprehend the man, the officer pushed his ladder away, preventing officers from accessing the roof of the home.
Okotoks Fire and Rescue were then called in to provide ladders so officers could access the roof at the front and rear of the residence.
However, once the officers were on the roof, an altercation occurred and one of them fired a “conducted energy weapon” multiple times, striking the man once on the side of his body.
A short time later, the man surrendered three knives and with the help of his mother he climbed down off the roof and was taken into custody.
