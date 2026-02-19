Menu

Crime

ASIRT investigates RCMP shooting of man in Okotoks, Alta.

By Ken MacGillivray & Cam Green Global News
Posted February 19, 2026 6:47 pm
1 min read
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was shot by a "conductive energy weapon" during an RCMP call in Okotoks on Feb. 11. View image in full screen
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was shot by a "conductive energy weapon" during an RCMP call in Okotoks on Feb. 11. Global News
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a shooting by the RCMP in Okotoks, Alta., injured a man earlier this month.

Officers were called out shortly after 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 after a man called the RCMP to report that his parents had been abducted and were in danger.

RCMP and Tac Team officers responded to the call to a home on Patterson Road around 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. View image in full screen
RCMP and Tac Team officers responded to the call to a home on Patterson Road around 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. Global News

When police arrived, they discovered a man who had climbed onto the roof of a home on Patterson Road.

Police were told he had a shovel and a baseball bat and the RCMP said body camera footage confirmed he was also holding a knife.

RCMP say when officers arrived the discovered a man armed with a shovel, baseball bat and a knife who had climbed up onto the roof of the home. View image in full screen
RCMP say when officers arrived the discovered a man armed with a shovel, baseball bat and a knife who had climbed up onto the roof of the home. Global News

Members of the Rural Police and Crisis Team were called in, but when they tried to apprehend the man, the officer pushed his ladder away, preventing officers from accessing the roof of the home.

Okotoks Fire and Rescue were then called in to provide ladders so officers could access the roof at the front and rear of the residence.

However, once the officers were on the roof, an altercation occurred and one of them fired a “conducted energy weapon” multiple times, striking the man once on the side of his body.

A short time later, the man surrendered three knives and with the help of his mother he climbed down off the roof and was taken into custody.

Related News
