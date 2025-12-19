Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

ASIRT, Calgary police release more details on man shot by officer in Dalhousie

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 19, 2025 1:54 pm
1 min read
There was a large police presence at the Dalhousie LRT station on Tuesday after a man was shot by police when he allegedly threatened officers with a knife. View image in full screen
There was a large police presence at the Dalhousie LRT station on Tuesday after a man was shot by police when he allegedly threatened officers with a knife. Global News
A man who was shot by police in the northwest community of Dalhousie earlier this week is now facing several charges.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which is now leading the investigation, says the Dec. 16 shooting happened after a man with a knife approached a City of Calgary bylaw officer while he was sitting in a vehicle outside the Dalhousie LRT station around 11:30 a.m.

The bylaw officer called police for backup and two officers arrived, one armed with a handgun and the other with a rifle.

When they encountered the suspect on the walkway to the train station, he was still carrying the knife.

One of the officers pulled out a taser, pointed it at the man and ordered him to drop the knife.

Police say the man moved toward the officers, prompting one of them to fire his taser and the other to fire his rifle, striking the man, who fell to the ground.

Officers began first aid and the man was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Calgary police officers stand guard at the Dalhousie LRT station on Tuesday after a man who allegedly had a knife was shot by police. View image in full screen
Calgary police officers stand guard at the Dalhousie LRT station on Tuesday after a man who allegedly had a knife was shot by police. Global News

The 23-year-old man suspect now faces several charges, including:

  • Three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
  • One count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The shooting resulted in the Dalhousie LRT station being shut down for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

