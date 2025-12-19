ASIRT, Calgary police release more details on man shot by officer in Dalhousie

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was shot by police in the northwest community of Dalhousie earlier this week is now facing several charges.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which is now leading the investigation, says the Dec. 16 shooting happened after a man with a knife approached a City of Calgary bylaw officer while he was sitting in a vehicle outside the Dalhousie LRT station around 11:30 a.m.

The bylaw officer called police for backup and two officers arrived, one armed with a handgun and the other with a rifle.

When they encountered the suspect on the walkway to the train station, he was still carrying the knife.

One of the officers pulled out a taser, pointed it at the man and ordered him to drop the knife.

Police say the man moved toward the officers, prompting one of them to fire his taser and the other to fire his rifle, striking the man, who fell to the ground.

Officers began first aid and the man was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

The 23-year-old man suspect now faces several charges, including:

Three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

One count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The shooting resulted in the Dalhousie LRT station being shut down for several hours Tuesday afternoon.