Police shooting in Calgary sends man to hospital with serious injuries

An investigation is underway following a police shooting in Calgary.
Police said it happened around 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday, at the Dalhousie LRT station in the city’s northwest.
One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said nobody else was injured, and there is no further risk to the public.
However, the Dalhousie LRT station has been shut down while officers conduct their investigation and the public is being asked to avoid the area.
Get daily National news
Calgary Transit says it is working on putting shuttle busses in place between the Crowfoot, Dalhousie and Brentwood LRT stations.
Police say more details will be released as they become available.
Comments