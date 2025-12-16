Menu

Crime

Police shooting in Calgary sends man to hospital with serious injuries

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 16, 2025 2:57 pm
1 min read
A man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Calgary on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Calgary on Tuesday. File photo
An investigation is underway following a police shooting in Calgary.

Police said it happened around 11:32 a.m. on Tuesday, at the Dalhousie LRT station in the city’s northwest.

One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said nobody else was injured, and there is no further risk to the public.

However, the Dalhousie LRT station has been shut down while officers conduct their investigation and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

Calgary Transit says it is working on putting shuttle busses in place between the Crowfoot, Dalhousie and Brentwood LRT stations.

Calgary police have shut down the Dalhousie LRT station and are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate and officer-involved shooting.
Calgary police have shut down the Dalhousie LRT station and are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate and officer-involved shooting. x.com/calgarytransit

Police say more details will be released as they become available.

