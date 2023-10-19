Man arrested following fatal Calgary police shooting faces charges in 2 previous shootings

Send this page to someone via email

The surviving suspect in a northeast Calgary strip mall parking lot shooting involving Calgary Police Service members has been charged in connection with two September shootings.

Thanh Nguyen, 25, faces numerous charges in connection with a shooting between moving vehicles on Glenmore Trail, near 37th Street Southwest, on the afternoon of Sept. 30 and a second shooting 30 minutes later in the 100 block of Seton Passage Southeast.

One man suffered gunshot wounds in the Seton shooting and four homes were struck. The shooting victim was considered to be in serious condition when he arrived in hospital.

On Wednesday afternoon, police located the suspect’s vehicle in the McKnight Village Shopping Centre, in the 5700 block of Falsbridge Drive Northeast.

During the attempted arrest, gunfire was exchanged between police and the suspects.

One officer was struck by a bullet and taken to hospital in stable condition. They have since been released.

One of the suspects was transported to hospital by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The surviving suspect, since identified as Nguyen, was arrested at the shooting scene and remains in custody.

A search of the vehicle conducted Thursday resulted in the seizure of two loaded handguns.

Nguyen has been charged with:

Attempted murder

Discharge a firearm with intent

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Unlawful possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime, and

Possession of a restricted firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27.