Crime

Calgary police officer shot during response near northeast strip mall, 1 suspect dead

By Ryan White Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 5:54 pm
Police escort a handcuffed man to an ambulance during the investigation into the shooting of a Calgary Police Service member in a Falconridge strip mall. View image in full screen
Police escort a handcuffed man to an ambulance during the investigation into the shooting of a Calgary Police Service member in a Falconridge strip mall. Global News
Global News has confirmed a Calgary Police Service officer was shot Wednesday in the city’s northeast.

According to CPS officials, officers were executing a warrant in the 5700 block of Falsbridge Drive Northeast at around 1 p.m. During the attempted arrest, gunshots were exchanged between an officer and one of the suspects.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was struck and transported to hospital in stable condition.

The second suspect was taken into police custody.

Emergency crews remained on scene in the McKnight Village Shopping Centre, located in the community of Falconridge, throughout the afternoon and a section of the parking lot was taped off.

Emergency crews on scene in the McKnight Village Shopping Centre in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Falconridge after an officer was shot. View image in full screen
Emergency crews on scene in the McKnight Village Shopping Centre in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Falconridge after an officer was shot. Global News
