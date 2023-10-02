Menu

Crime

Calgary weekend shootings targeted the same individual, police say

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 6:29 pm
Calgary police say they believe a pair of shootings in Calgary this past weekend targeted the same individual.

According to a Monday afternoon release, a driver called the Calgary Police Service to report a shooting involving two vehicles that occurred on westbound Glenmore Trail near 37th Street Southwest. The call came in at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Around 30 minutes later, police responded to reports that a man had been shot while parking his vehicle at a residence located in the 100 block of Seton Passage Southeast. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who was then transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police said they believed a suspect fired multiple rounds during the shooting in Seton, and stray bullets struck four surrounding residences. The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, according to police.

CPS officers said the shootings were connected and investigators are reviewing evidence from both locations. Police said they didn’t have a suspect description and the victim is “uncooperative.”

“The level of violence and blatant disregard for public safety that these offenders demonstrated is extremely concerning and will not be tolerated,” Staff Sgt. Roland Stewart said in an emailed statement.

“While both of these incidents were targeted, the safety of innocent bystanders was put at risk on Saturday, and we know many Calgarians are also alarmed. We’ve dedicated resources from across our Service to investigate these shootings and asking anyone with information or dashcam from the area to come forward.”

Police said they are looking for dashcam footage from drivers traveling southbound or eastbound on Tsuut’ina Trail and Stoney Trail between Glenmore Trail Southwest and 52nd Street Southeast on Saturday, Sept. 30 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

