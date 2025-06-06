Menu

Crime

Calgary Police shoot man after brandishing possible handgun

By Michael King Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 12:21 pm
1 min read
Two police cars with light on hold the scene of an early morning police shooting in Calgary View image in full screen
One man is in hospital after being shot by a Calgary Police officer. Officials say it happened after a passenger in a vehicle brandished what appeared to be a handgun. Michael King / Global News
One man is in hospital after being shot by a Calgary Police officer early Friday morning in the Manchester Industrial area.

CPS says officers were patrolling along Deerfoot Trail and 17th Avenue southeast around 12:15 a.m. when they came across a passenger in a vehicle who brandished what appeared to be a handgun.

Officers called for more resources including HAWCS helicopter and a canine unit, and conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of 25 Avenue southeast. The white SUV was stopped in the westbound shoulder with its flashers on the windows rolled down.

Police say one man took off from the traffic stop and was shot by a single officer. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since been upgraded to what a press release from CPS termed “life-altering, but stable.”

Patrol units were seen holding a second scene a block south of the traffic stop near 26th Avenue southeast with at least three shell casings on ground.

Two others were taken into custody without incident and no officers were injured.

As with all police shootings in the province, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

