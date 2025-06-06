Calgary Police shoot man after brandishing possible handgun

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital after being shot by a Calgary Police officer early Friday morning in the Manchester Industrial area.

CPS says officers were patrolling along Deerfoot Trail and 17th Avenue southeast around 12:15 a.m. when they came across a passenger in a vehicle who brandished what appeared to be a handgun.

Officers called for more resources including HAWCS helicopter and a canine unit, and conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of 25 Avenue southeast. The white SUV was stopped in the westbound shoulder with its flashers on the windows rolled down.

Police say one man took off from the traffic stop and was shot by a single officer. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since been upgraded to what a press release from CPS termed “life-altering, but stable.”

Patrol units were seen holding a second scene a block south of the traffic stop near 26th Avenue southeast with at least three shell casings on ground.

Two others were taken into custody without incident and no officers were injured.

As with all police shootings in the province, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate.