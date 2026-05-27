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Crime

3 shootings unfold within hours of each other, prompting Toronto police probe

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 10:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan'
Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan
WATCH: Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime, StatCan says – Jan 30, 2024
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Toronto police are investigating three separate shootings that unfolded within hours of each other early Wednesday morning.

Police said the incidents occurred in the downtown, North York and Etobicoke. No injuries were reported.

Officers were called to a townhouse complex near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West at 1:33 a.m. for reports of a shooting. They found evidence of gunfire and damage to a window.

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At 2:58 a.m., officers were called to Islington and Bering avenues. They found damage to a home as a result of gunfire.

Just over an hour later, at 4:06 a.m., police found evidence of gunfire and a damaged car near Bay and Charles streets.

A police spokesperson told Global News that investigators are probing whether the shootings are linked.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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