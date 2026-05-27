3 shootings unfold within hours of each other, prompting Toronto police probe

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating three separate shootings that unfolded within hours of each other early Wednesday morning.

Police said the incidents occurred in the downtown, North York and Etobicoke. No injuries were reported.

Officers were called to a townhouse complex near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West at 1:33 a.m. for reports of a shooting. They found evidence of gunfire and damage to a window.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

At 2:58 a.m., officers were called to Islington and Bering avenues. They found damage to a home as a result of gunfire.

Just over an hour later, at 4:06 a.m., police found evidence of gunfire and a damaged car near Bay and Charles streets.

A police spokesperson told Global News that investigators are probing whether the shootings are linked.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.