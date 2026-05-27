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Crime

Violent overnight home invasion leaves 2 men injured in Mississauga

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 9:52 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
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A man in his 40s has serious injuries after a violent home invasion in Mississauga, Ont., early on Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. Peel Regional Police said they were called to Highway 401 and Mavis Road to respond to a robbery.

When officers arrived, they said the suspects had fled the scene, but not before a violent altercation that left a man in his 40s with serious injuries and a man in his 60s with minor injuries.

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“During the incident, an altercation involving weapons, including a knife and a firearm, took place,” police said in a statement.

“As a result, one homeowner sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a second individual suffered minor injuries.”

A family member speaking to Global News at the scene, who asked not to be identified over safety concerns, said they believed there had been four suspects involved in the home invasion.

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They said the man in his 40s had been outside on the sidewalk and had sustained multiple injuries.

The family member alleged the suspects had smashed their way into the house, leaving damage throughout.

Police said they were still searching for suspects.

— with files from Global News’ Victoria Femia

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