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Crime

Calgary police issue warning to public following trio of impaired driving crashes

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 6:10 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are warning the public to never get behind the wheel while impaired -- and to report any suspected impaired drivers -- after a trio of crashes within four hours on Wednesday that officers are attributing to driving under the influence. View image in full screen
Calgary police are warning the public to never get behind the wheel while impaired -- and to report any suspected impaired drivers -- after a trio of crashes within four hours on Wednesday that officers are attributing to driving under the influence. Global News
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Three separate impaired driving collisions in the span of four hours on Wednesday evening have prompted Calgary police to issue a warning to all drivers.

Police say the first incident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday along southbound Deerfoot Tr. between 24 Street and Barlow Trail.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which officers also say resulted in minor injuries for everyone involved — and the driver believed to be responsible was taken to hospital.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Then, just before 10 p.m., another three-vehicle incident occurred which is also being blamed on an impaired driver — this one at the intersection of 88 Avenue and 52 Street NE.

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One of the vehicles involved rolled over in the incident and several minor injuries were reported.

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Officers arrested one driver suspected of impaired driving.

Then, just minutes later at 10:20 p.m., several vehicles were involved in a crash at Centre Street and 56 Avenue NE. One driver was again taken into custody.

“The consequences of impaired driving can be devastating yet it is an entirely preventable crime,” says CPS Staff Sgt. Rob Patterson.

“We are reminding Calgarians there is never an excuse to drive after drinking and encourage them to catch a ride with a friend, a taxi, or any rideshare option.”

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As of April, Calgary police have issued 761 Immediate Roadside Sanctions and laid 32 charges for impaired driving.

Impairment is also believed to have contributed to an alarmingly dangerous year on Calgary roads, suspected as a factor in one of 11 fatal collisions in the city so far this year.

Police say anyone who suspects another driver is impaired should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with further information about these three crashes can also send a tip to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police body cameras to soon translate real time conversations'
Calgary police body cameras to soon translate real time conversations

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