Hundreds rally in Red Deer to support teenage girl recovering from violent assault

Send this page to someone via email

Rylin Brinston, 14, is battered and bruised from an assault earlier this week in Red Deer that left her with a concussion, internal bleeding and possible permanent eye damage.

Rylin was hanging out near her school when it happened.

RCMP responded to the attack around 2:21 p.m. on Monday, in a park in the Lancaster Meadows area along 30th Avenue, near Hunting Hills High School.

View image in full screen Two teens are facing assault charges after an attack on a 14-year-old girl was caught on camera and shared over social media in Red Deer, Alta. on Monday, May 11, 2026. Facebook

In the video that was shared on social media, Rylin is seen being attacked for more than two minutes, pinned to the ground, kicked and punched while also having her head slammed down on the grass.

Story continues below advertisement

Other teenagers are seen watching the assault but the video doesn’t appear to show anyone stepping in to stop the attack.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s been really stressful and just like, not everything’s right anymore — but we’re managing,” Rylin said on Friday.

2:17 RCMP arrest 2 teens after assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Red Deer

After the assault, she was brought into the nearby Collicut Centre rec centre for help. From there, police say the teen was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The alleged attackers, both also 14, were taken into custody and face charges of assault causing bodily harm. One of the accused has an additional charge of assault by choking.

Once Rylin is ready to resume school, she’ll do so via online classes.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help the family during this difficult time, which will allow Rylin’s mom Stephanie Rempel to stay home with her child.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m trying to stay strong for my daughter, but its mentally exhausting,” the mother said.

As Rylin recovers, she’s doing so surrounded by support. On Friday, hundreds showed up to an anti-bullying rally in support of the central Alberta teen.

Sarah Komadina has her story in the video player above.