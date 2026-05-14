Red Deer teens face assault charges after attack caught on camera

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Two Red Deer, Alta., teens are facing assault charges after an attack on a 14-year-old girl that was caught on camera and shared over social media.

According to RCMP, the attack happened around 2:21 p.m. on Monday at a field in the Lancaster Meadows area along 30th Avenue.

In the video that was shared on social media, a girl is seen being attacked for more than two minutes, pinned to the ground, kicked and punched while also having her head slammed down.

“It’s very concerning within our city, any acts of violence we take seriously. There is no place for it within our community and we are actively investigating,” says Const. Sandra Geiger with the Red Deer RCMP.

Police say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in non-life threatening condition. Her alleged attackers, both 14, were taken into custody and face charges of assault causing bodily harm. One of the accused has an additional charge of assault by choking.

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According to Red Deer RCMP, this is the second incident since May 4th that ended in teens being arrested for aggravated assault.

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“We’ve had a significant increase in the last two weeks with the types of calls that we’ve had come in and in particular these two files. Aside from that, there haven’t been any further trends that I am aware of,” says Geiger

Red Deer Mayor Cindy Jefferies says she’s watched the video from Monday’s attack and calls it a “deeply concerning issue.”

“What it says to me as it’s time to call a meeting and it’s time to start talking about what does a better response to this situation look like and what prevents this from happening again,” Jefferies says.

Red Deer Public School Division board chair Nicole Buchanan says the organization is aware of Monday’s incident.

“Our schools are safe places, this was an isolated incident,” says Buchanan. “I’m not minimizing it at all, but there are resources and mechanisms in place for intervention and prevention to make sure that our students in our buildings are safe and we will continue to do that.”

While the school board can’t go into specific details about the investigation, she says they’ve been notified by RCMP that “they have done what they can do under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Youth Justice Act.”

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“But what I can say is that the board and school division is using the highest disciplinary action under the Education Act,” says Buchanan. “The highest disciplinary (action) that a school board ultimately can use is an expulsion hearing.”

A GoFundMe has been setup to help the victim’s family during this difficult time.

Both accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on June 25th.