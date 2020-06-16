Calgary police search for 2nd suspect in café owner’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help finding a second man wanted in the death of café owner Christophe Herblin, who was killed in March.

Herblin died early on the morning of March 14 after responding to an alarm that was triggered at his café in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W.

After police searched the business and cleared the scene, Herblin stayed in the parking lot waiting for a contractor to arrive to secure the building.

That’s when, according to investigators, “at least three people returned to the scene and the fatal encounter occurred.”

Christophe Herblin, was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14. Supplied

Police charged 26-year-old Anthony Archie Michel Christian with second-degree murder earlier this month in relation to Herblin’s death.

Now, officers are also looking for 31-year-old Tommie Boris Holloway, who has been identified as a suspect.

Holloway is described as being about six feet tall, approximately 143 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.