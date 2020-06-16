Menu

Crime

Calgary police search for 2nd suspect in café owner’s death

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 5:19 pm
Calgary police say Tommie Boris Holloway is a suspect in the death of cafe owner Christopher Herblin. .
Calgary police say Tommie Boris Holloway is a suspect in the death of cafe owner Christopher Herblin. . Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help finding a second man wanted in the death of café owner Christophe Herblin, who was killed in March.

Herblin died early on the morning of March 14 after responding to an alarm that was triggered at his café in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W.

READ MORE: Calgary café owner Christophe Herblin identifed as victim of southwest homicide

After police searched the business and cleared the scene, Herblin stayed in the parking lot waiting for a contractor to arrive to secure the building.

That’s when, according to investigators, “at least three people returned to the scene and the fatal encounter occurred.”

Christophe Herblin, was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14.
Christophe Herblin, was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14. Supplied

Police charged 26-year-old Anthony Archie Michel Christian with second-degree murder earlier this month in relation to Herblin’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 26-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Calgary café owner: police

Now, officers are also looking for 31-year-old Tommie Boris Holloway, who has been identified as a suspect.

Holloway is described as being about six feet tall, approximately 143 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

