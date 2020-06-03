Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection to homicide of Calgary café owner: Police

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 4:55 pm
Christophe Herblin was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14.
Christophe Herblin was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14. Supplied

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a cafe owner in southwest Calgary.

The victim, identified by police as 56-year-old Christophe Herblin, was attacked in the parking lot in front of his café in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigating homicide after store break-in

Police said Herblin went to his store in response to a break-and-enter alarm around 3 a.m.

Herblin remained in the parking lot after officers had left, “waiting for the business to be secured” until about 6 a.m., at which time it’s believed at least three offenders returned to the scene and a fatal encounter occurred, police said.

Christophe Herblin, 56, was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Christophe Herblin, 56, was attacked in the parking lot in front of his cafe in the 3800 block of Bow Trail S.W. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Global News

On Wednesday, police arrested a man in connection to the homicide, however, the name of the suspect will not be released until the suspect has been formally charged, police said.

Calgary police also noted that additional arrests are expected to be made.

READ MORE: Calgary café owner Christophe Herblin identifed as victim of southwest homicide

On Wednesday, police also released the names of two individuals believed to have witnessed the homicide.

Officers are looking to speak with 27-year-old Fritz Chiefmoon and 19-year-old Kiara Leather, as it’s believed the individuals may have information on the incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chiefmoon or Leather, or with information on the homicide is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

“We are asking anyone with information regarding the murder of Christophe Herblin to come forward,” staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release on Wednesday.

“This was a tragic, senseless event, and we continue to look for answers and seek justice for the Herblin family.”

With files from Global News’ Melissa Gilligan

