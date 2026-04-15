Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Trump signs several pipeline permits to facilitate Canada-U.S. oil transport

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 15, 2026 7:33 pm
2 min read
FILE - This photo taken in October 2016 shows an aboveground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station. View image in full screen
FILE - This photo taken in October 2016 shows an aboveground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Flesher
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued several pipeline permits to facilitate the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products between the U.S. and Canada, including a permit for the construction of a new pipeline.

Documents released by the White House include a permit allowing the Bakken Pipeline Company to “construct, connect, operate and maintain” pipeline facilities in Burke County, N.D., at the Canada-U.S. border.

The permit says Bakken Pipeline Company is a limited partnership and subsidiary of Enbridge, which operates multiple cross-border oil and gas pipeline networks in Canada and the U.S.

Other permits were issued to Enbridge for the maintenance and operation of existing pipelines at border locations in North Dakota and Michigan.

Global News has reached out to Enbridge and Natural Resources Canada for comment and more information.

Story continues below advertisement

Enbridge last year approved a US$1.4-billion plan to send more oilsands crude south of the border despite trade tensions between Canada and the U.S.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The first phase of the company’s Mainline Optimization project will see 150,000 barrels per day of capacity added to its vast cross-Canada system, the backbone of the country’s oil transport infrastructure that taps into the U.S. Midwest.

The plan also adds 100,000 barrels per day of capacity to the Flanagan South system, enabling greater volumes to flow from Illinois to the U.S. Gulf Coast. That’s the site of the world’s largest refining complex where facilities are well equipped to process heavy oilsands crude.

Enbridge has said a second Mainline Optimization phase could add another 250,000 barrels per day of capacity in 2028, making use of the existing Dakota Access Pipeline, which runs from North Dakota to southern Illinois.

At the time of the first phase’s approval, Enbridge said it was prioritizing expansion of existing pipeline capacity rather than building a new pipeline from scratch.

Last January, ahead of Trump’s inauguration for his second presidential term, the Alberta government announced it was forming a working group with Enbridge to explore expanding pipeline capacity to the U.S.

—with files from the Canadian Press and Reuters

Click to play video: 'Alberta signs agreement with Enbridge to expand pipeline capacity'
Alberta signs agreement with Enbridge to expand pipeline capacity

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices