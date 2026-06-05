Pot shops have high expectations from World Cup fans, tourists

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Toronto and Vancouver cannabis shops and suppliers are expecting a high when the World Cup gets underway next week.

B.C.’s pot distributor is forecasting a moderate increase in cannabis demand and sales on match days in Vancouver’s downtown core.

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Its Ontario counterpart pegged the potential sales boost at 10 per cent for some businesses near the action.

Sean Kady’s pot shop Cosmic Charlies is a short walk from Toronto Stadium, so he anticipates plenty of World Cup visitors.

To satisfy demand, he’s selling a bong that resembles the tournament’s golden trophy and stocking up on novelty products tourists tend to want like oversized pre-rolls.

Over in Vancouver, the president of the Inspired Cannabis chain ordered plenty of vapes and beverages to fuel the increase in sales he predicts will come from World Cup goers.