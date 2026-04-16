RCMP arrest youth after threats made to shoot students at Alberta school

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A youth has been arrested after police allege threats were made over social media to shoot students at a high school in central Alberta.

RCMP say they received reports around 10:15 Wednesday night about the threats over the messaging app Snapchat involving William E Hay School in Stettler, about an hour east of Red Deer.

Mounties say they quickly began an investigation and obtained evidence to support the youth’s arrest.

The RCMP wouldn’t say whether the suspect is a student at the school, but a charge of uttering threats is pending.

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RCMP said they don’t believe there is any ongoing danger to students and staff, but the RCMP’s School Recourse Officer and Detachment are working with the school and out of an abundance of caution there will be an ongoing police presence at the school.

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Police are also asking anyone who has information that may be of interest to investigators to contact the Stettler RCMP detachment at 403-742-3381.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app – P3 Tips – from the app store.

With files from The Canadian Press.