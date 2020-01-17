Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Stettler man charged in death of his father

By Michael King Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 9:32 pm
Stettler RCMP have charged 32-year-old Nicholas Johnson with second-degree murder in the death of his father.
Stettler RCMP have charged 32-year-old Nicholas Johnson with second-degree murder in the death of his father. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Stettler RCMP have charged a man after being called out to a suspicious death on Jan. 15.

Thirty-two-year-old Nicholas Johnson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 67-year-old Barrie Johnson.

On Wednesday, RCMP got a call reporting a deceased man at a residence and when officers arrived, the death was found to be suspicious.

Nicholas Johnson was taken into custody at the scene without issue and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called in.

After an autopsy in Calgary, it was confirmed that Barrie Johnson had died due to several blunt and sharp force traumas.

Nicholas Johnson was taken into custody and is set to appear in court on Jan. 23.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAlberta RCMPSecond Degree MurderRCMP Major Crimes UnitStettler RCMPNicholas JohnsonBarrie Douglas JohnsonBarrie JohnsonNicholas Climb Johnson
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.