Stettler man charged in death of his father

Send this page to someone via email

Stettler RCMP have charged a man after being called out to a suspicious death on Jan. 15.

Thirty-two-year-old Nicholas Johnson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 67-year-old Barrie Johnson.

On Wednesday, RCMP got a call reporting a deceased man at a residence and when officers arrived, the death was found to be suspicious.

Nicholas Johnson was taken into custody at the scene without issue and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called in.

After an autopsy in Calgary, it was confirmed that Barrie Johnson had died due to several blunt and sharp force traumas.

Nicholas Johnson was taken into custody and is set to appear in court on Jan. 23.

Story continues below advertisement