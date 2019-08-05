Man arrested after speeding on highway, 10-hour standoff in Stettler
A 23-year-old man was arrested and faces a slew of charges after allegedly speeding away from police and engaging in a standoff in Stettler, Alta., last week.
On Friday, Aug. 2, police tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 601, near Pheasantback Golf Club, at 7:45 p.m. — but the car didn’t stop.
RCMP said they did not pursue the vehicle because of the potential risk to the public but decided to go to the man’s house.
Police said he brandished a shotgun, so Stettler RCMP teamed up with Bashaw RCMP, the RCMP Emergency Response Team and police dogs to contain the area.
The man was taken into custody “without incident” after a 10-hour standoff, RCMP said. Police did not provide details about why it took that long to get him out of the house.
Richard George, who is known to police, faces charges including:
- two counts of flight from police
- two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- seven counts of breach of a release document
- possession of methamphetamine
- offences under the Traffic Safety Act
George is scheduled to appear in Stettler Provincial Court on Aug. 8.
