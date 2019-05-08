Heavy police presence descends on house in High River​ after 2 vehicles stolen

RCMP asked people to stay away from an area in High River on Tuesday night as a heavy police presence descended on a house after two vehicles were stolen.​

A Calgary police HAWCS helicopter was following two speeding stolen vehicles heading south out of Calgary on Highway 2 at around 4:30 p.m.​

RCMP said a stolen 2010 Audi A4 crashed near an alleyway in High River near 3 Avenue S.E. and 18 street S.E. A 17-year-old Airdrie girl was taken into custody near the scene, police said.

A 22-year-old man ran off and broke into a nearby house, the homeowners of which were not home at the time.

Mounties called it an “unfolding event” near 20 Street and 3 Avenue at around 7:30 p.m.

RCMP tweeted there was no danger to the public.

RCMP called the Emergency Response Team and tactical units surrounded the home for much of the evening.

Officers could be seen carrying a chainsaw and ladders into the home.

The man was taken into custody after 9:30 p.m., police said.

“The investigation is continuing and both suspects are facing multiple criminal code charges,” RCMP said in a news release late Tuesday night.

No one was injured.