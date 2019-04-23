2 people ejected from vehicle in deadly highway crash near High River

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were thrown from their vehicle in a crash near High River on Tuesday morning.
EMS confirmed their conditions to Global News following the single-vehicle collision.
STARS Air Ambulance was also called out.
It happened just after 9 a.m. on Highway 23 and 176 Street.
High River is about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
— More to come…
