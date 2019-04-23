2 people ejected from vehicle in deadly highway crash near High River

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were thrown from their vehicle in a crash near High River on Tuesday morning.

EMS confirmed their conditions to Global News following the single-vehicle collision.

STARS Air Ambulance was also called out.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on Highway 23 and 176 Street.

High River is about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.

Update: Hwy23 at RRd 280 to Hwy799, east of High River, is now open to one lane alt. traffic after an earlier MVC. Expect delays and drive with caution. (11:22am) #ABRoads https://t.co/dWpPFDynf6 — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) April 23, 2019

