April 23, 2019 1:05 pm
Updated: April 23, 2019 1:50 pm

2 people ejected from vehicle in deadly highway crash near High River

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were thrown from their vehicle in a crash near High River on Tuesday morning.

EMS confirmed their conditions to Global News following the single-vehicle collision.

STARS Air Ambulance was also called out.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on Highway 23 and 176 Street.

High River is about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.

— More to come…

