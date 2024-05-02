Flames defenceman Kylington among finalists for NHL’s Masterton Trophy

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram are the finalists for this season’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The trophy is handed out annually to the NHL player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey” as voted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Kylington returned to the Flames lineup in late January after more than a year and a half away from the team to focus on his mental health.

The Flames’ second-round pick in 2015 once again became a fixture on Calgary’s blue line with eight points (three goals, five assists) and an average of 17 minutes and 15 seconds of ice time over 33 games.

Andersen started the season 4-1-0, then missed 49 games over four months after doctors discovered he had a blood-clotting issue. He posted a 9-1-0 record, 1.30 goals-against average, .951 save percentage and three shutouts after his return on March 8, helping the Hurricanes finish the season third in the overall standings

Ingram nearly retired due to an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder and lingering depression before he sought help through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program in 2021. He emerged as Arizona’s top goaltender this season with a 23-21-3 record, 2.91 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and six shutouts in 50 appearances.