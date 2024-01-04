Calgary’s Flames say Oliver Kylington a step closer to rejoining the team

Send this page to someone via email

Defenceman Oliver Kylington has taken a step closer to rejoining the Calgary Flames.

The NHL club said Thursday that Kylington has been assigned to the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers for conditioning.

Kylington did not play in the 2022-23 season due to an undisclosed personal issue.

The team announced in September that he would miss the opening of training camp following the team’s medical and fitness testing.

“I feel I’m in a good place with my mental health and ready to take another step forward,” Kylington said in a statement. “Returning to Calgary has been the right decision.”

“I’m looking forward to getting on the ice in a team environment and back to my everyday life,” he added. “I have missed it very much.”

The 26-year-old from Stockholm has 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 168 games over parts of five seasons with the Flames.

Kylington enjoyed a breakout season during the 2021-22 campaign when he scored nine goals and 22 assists in 73 games. He signed a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$2.5 million in August 2022.

“First and foremost, as an organization, we care about Oliver as a person,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a statement. “We are so happy that he has made positive progression with his mental well-being, and we will continue to support Oliver through this process.”

Conroy said the Flames have developed a plan for Kylington’s return, and the conditioning assignment to the Wranglers is the next step. He said Kylington will continue with his treatment and his progress will be monitored by the team.