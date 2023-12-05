Menu

Sports

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom sidelined with fractured finger

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2023 1:30 pm
Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom is sidelined with a fractured finger.

The club says Markstrom, who left Monday’s practice after injuring his right hand, doesn’t require surgery and is week to week.

Markstrom is 6-8-2 with a 2.94 goals-against average and .896 save percentage this season.

Flames backup Dan Vladar is 4-2-1 with a 3.20 GAA and .883 save percentage.

Dustin Wolf has been recalled from the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers.

He has a 10-3-0 record, 2.50 GAA and .920 save percentage with two shutouts in 13 AHL games this season.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

