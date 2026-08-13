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2 comments

  1. Simon Schmid
    August 13, 2026 at 3:06 pm

    That is heartbreaking news. Peter Maher truly was the voice of the Calgary Flames for generations of fans. He called the Flames from their early Calgary years through the 1989 Stanley Cup championship, and his legendary “Yeah, baby!” and “You can put it in the win column!” became part of Calgary hockey culture.

    And the fact that he was just on with Jock Wilson yesterday makes this hit even harder. What a privilege that must have been to hear him one more time.

    Rest in peace, Mr. Maher.
    Yeah, baby… you can put it in the win column. 🏒❤️‍🔥

  2. J Crew
    August 13, 2026 at 3:01 pm

    Peter was the very best of the best.

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Sports

Legendary Calgary Flames broadcaster Peter Maher dead at 79

By Skylar Peters & Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 2:31 pm
1 min read
Sportscaster Peter Maher worked as the Voice of the Calgary Flames during radio broadcasts for more than 30 years. View image in full screen
Sportscaster Peter Maher worked as the Voice of the Calgary Flames during radio broadcasts for more than 30 years. Global News
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Legendary Calgary Flames radio broadcaster Peter Maher has died at age 79.

“Peter’s legacy extends well beyond the broadcast booth. He was a passionate ambassador for the Calgary Flames, a devoted member of the community and a person whose warmth, generosity and love for the game touched countless lives,” the Flames said in a media release Thursday.

Maher served as the voice of the Flames on radio broadcasts for more than three decades, beginning in 1980 through the end of the 2013-14 NHL season. He was on the call as the Flames won their lone Stanley Cup in 1989.

During his retirement news conference in 2014, Maher said, “It’s better to leave something you love too early, rather than too late.”

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“I’ve been blessed to not miss an NHL play-by-play assignment after over 3,100 games. For that, I’m grateful,” Maher said during the announcement.

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Maher’s broadcasting career includes several highlights, such as his induction into the NHL Hockey Hall of Fame as a media honouree in November of 2006, and winning the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award.

The native of Campbellton, N.B., is also a member of the New Brunswick and Alberta Sports Halls of Fame.

He worked as the voice of the Vancouver Olympics hockey broadcast for Sportsnet in 2010.

He’s known for his two catchphrases, “Yeah baby” and “You can put it in the win column,” which he hollered after every Flames victory.

Anyone who visits the press level at Scotiabank Saddledome — which is entering its final year as the home of the Flames in 2026-27 — will recognize the broadcast booth named in his honour.

The Peter Maher Award is chosen by local media each year and presented to the Flames player that best demonstrates the virtues of sincerity, integrity, dedication and respect.

Click to play video: 'Peter Maher talks about his new book “If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Calgary Flames ice, locker room and press box”'
Peter Maher talks about his new book “If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Calgary Flames ice, locker room and press box”

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