Legendary Calgary Flames broadcaster Peter Maher dead at 79

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Legendary Calgary Flames radio broadcaster Peter Maher has died at age 79.

“Peter’s legacy extends well beyond the broadcast booth. He was a passionate ambassador for the Calgary Flames, a devoted member of the community and a person whose warmth, generosity and love for the game touched countless lives,” the Flames said in a media release Thursday.

Maher served as the voice of the Flames on radio broadcasts for more than three decades, beginning in 1980 through the end of the 2013-14 NHL season. He was on the call as the Flames won their lone Stanley Cup in 1989.

During his retirement news conference in 2014, Maher said, “It’s better to leave something you love too early, rather than too late.”

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“I’ve been blessed to not miss an NHL play-by-play assignment after over 3,100 games. For that, I’m grateful,” Maher said during the announcement.

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Maher’s broadcasting career includes several highlights, such as his induction into the NHL Hockey Hall of Fame as a media honouree in November of 2006, and winning the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award.

The native of Campbellton, N.B., is also a member of the New Brunswick and Alberta Sports Halls of Fame.

He worked as the voice of the Vancouver Olympics hockey broadcast for Sportsnet in 2010.

He’s known for his two catchphrases, “Yeah baby” and “You can put it in the win column,” which he hollered after every Flames victory.

Anyone who visits the press level at Scotiabank Saddledome — which is entering its final year as the home of the Flames in 2026-27 — will recognize the broadcast booth named in his honour.

The Peter Maher Award is chosen by local media each year and presented to the Flames player that best demonstrates the virtues of sincerity, integrity, dedication and respect.